CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Charlotte Harbor Water Association has received $3.7 million in federal funding to construct a new 32-foot-high water tank near Charlotte Harbor.
The 60-year-old utility company serves residents from Harbour Heights to the Edgewater Drive region, and will also serve Sunseeker Resort when it opens in May 2023.
Water District Superintendent Scott Baker told The Daily Sun that the 500,000-gallon cement tank is anticipated to be completed in July or August 2023, but has nothing to do with Sunseeker.
"We are undersized for the entire area," Baker said. "The booster station (new tank) is not a requirement for Sunseeker. We already had plenty of water supply for them."
The water association, located at 2515 Highlands Road, serves around 9,000 residents on the north side of Charlotte Harbor.
Baker said the company started the actual plan for the new tank, and other system upgrades, "before Sunseeker was even a thought. This has nothing to do with Sunseeker."
The new tank will be built on a vacant three-quarter acre site at the end of Farnum Street, only a few blocks from the waterfront.
The ground-level tank will replace a nearby 80,000-gallon elevated tank that was built in 1977.
"The booster station will help deal with high-flow demand and fire-hydrant flows throughout the water district," Baker said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development awarded a $2.15 million loan and a $1.62 million grant to the utility for the new tank.
Baker told The Daily Sun the loan is to be paid over 40-years with a 1.87% interest rate, and is expected to cost the district around $5 million.
The grant and loan are part of the USDA's Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program, which provides funding to support clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage and waste disposal, and storm water drainage.
"The USDA program is a lengthy, long program to get into," Baker said. "It doesn’t happen overnight."
The water association applied for the program in early 2017. They submitted three applications to the USDA, all of which have been approved, Baker said.
"The first was for distribution and we are two-thirds done with that one ... a $13 million program," he added. CHWA received that funding in 2019.
CHWA is in the process of replacing about 17 miles of water pipes that date back to the 1960s.
The second application was for the new cement tank, or booster station, on Charlotte Harbor.
"We applied for that about four years ago," Baker said. "These (grant) programs take time because of requirements like environmental studies, future build-out studies and other surveys."
The third application is for the company's water plant expansion, which will cost about $14 million, Baker said.
"We're looking at contract bids for the total plant remodel and we need a bigger plant," Baker said. "It’s past its lifespan and as you model out the whole system, you have to factor in build-out because demand is high as the county continues to grow ... and we are growing."
