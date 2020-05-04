Allegiant Airlines got permission to reduce the number of flights it offers to five of six destinations for which it sought relief out of Punta Gorda Airport.
This means the airline, struggling with near cessation of travel under the coronavirus pandemic, can reduce the number of trips to one a week between Punta Gorda and these airports: Dayton, Ohio; Quad Cities, Illinois; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Rochester New York; and St. Cloud, Minnesota.
This exemption only runs through Sept 30, according to the April 28 order of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
DOT denied the request to reduce service to Springfield, Illinois, as Allegiant is only required to offer one flight a week there out of Punta Gorda. Of 21 cities throughout the nation and Puerto Rico for which Allegiant requested exemptions, DOT granted the request for 11 destinations and denied 10.
“This approach provides relief for the carrier while also ensuring that no point in the carrier’s network will experience a total loss in service or eliminate passenger access to the national air transportation system,” DOT wrote.
The airline has not determined when and whether it will take advantage of this option, said Hilarie Grey, Allegiant spokesperson. That depends on demand.
“If we find that demand tracks higher, we could absolutely fly more than the minimum requirement,” she said.
Allegiant and other low cost point-to-point carriers sought relief from DOT’s original bailout order in March. Airline analysts said that ruling was called geared toward so-called legacy airlines, which use a hub system, rely on business travelers, and offer many more flights.
Allegiant and all other commercial airlines are now operating under rules set by the federal government in exchange for $25 billion in bailout for airline employee wage and other supports. Allegiant’s share of wage support is $171.9 million. Allegiant said in investor communications that they also plan to apply to the U.S. Treasury for a $276 million loan.
Although considered a bailout by the public, Allegiant wrote in its reporting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that federal restrictions will affect its operations and ability to borrow.
“Government aid packages could impose significant limitations on our corporate activities and may not be on terms favorable to us,” Allegiant wrote to investors.
In offering the aid, the federal government is seeking to keep the nation’s transportation system functioning in the face of financial free fall.
“We thank the Department of Transportation for their thorough, thoughtful review and their conclusions, affording us key relief...” Allegiant said in a statement. “We appreciate their understanding that seasonality and flexibility are key elements of our operation, and our ability to accommodate passengers in smaller, underserved cities.”
“The (Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security) Act payroll support will go a long way to help, as our industry struggles with the devastating impact of COVID-19 on demand for travel,” the statement continued.
Why did Allegiant ask for relief from destinations already allowed to drop to once a week?
Those are destinations where Allegiant generally suspends service during times when few leisure customers are traveling, Grey said.
“In those cases we were asking to be exempt from the minimum only during certain periods, for example, in September when we would normally be on a seasonal hiatus anyway, not to stop flying entirely,” she said.
In exchange for receiving taxpayer funding, the Treasury is requiring airlines to curtail executive pay, among other things. Allegiant cut theirs by 50%. They must suspend stock dividend payments and stock buyback programs. Allegiant had to sell 25,898 shares of stock to the Treasury.
