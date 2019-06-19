By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
A dispute between organizers of the Republican Party in Charlotte County ended up at the Federal Election Commission, which has ruled there were no violations of federal law.
A former chairman of the Charlotte County Republic Executive Committee, Bob Starr, filed a complaint in April 2018, alleging that a number of local party officials had failed to properly register federal election campaign accounts. Starr — a former county commissioner — said in an email he did not have further comment except to say the local committee is now united in its primary goal.
“All of our efforts until November 2020 will be total focus on re-electing (Pres. Donald) Trump, not revisiting past situations and disagreements,” he wrote.
Emails and letters he sent to the FEC show he was very worried about his colleagues’ failure to register the campaign accounts and that their work for federal candidates would be declared illegal. These were the local party’s 2016 contributions to the campaign of President Trump as well as to U.S. Rep. Connie Mack in 2012.
He went on to complain about lack of cooperation at the local and state level.
“It is totally frustration (sic) trying to run an organization where the Republican Chartered Clubs want to continue the activities that they have been doing for the last five years, and the Republican Party of Florida will not help stop it,” Starr wrote in his complaint to the FEC.
In a 2018 letter to state Rep. Blaise Ignoglia, R-Spring Hill, Starr said he considered some of the activity criminal.
“Maybe it is time that someone goes to jail to stop these practices that are impacting local REC’s and the Republican Party of Florida,” he wrote.
The FEC investigated and agreed with some of Starr’s allegations, but said the amounts of money were so small as to be insignificant.
“CCREC and the West Charlotte Club may have become political committees in 2016 but failed to organize, register and report as such, made excessive contributions to the Trump Committee, and failed to use federal funds when they financed federal elections activity as required by the Act,” the FEC wrote in its May 7 dismissal.
“Nevertheless, given the small amounts at issue, the Commission exercises the prosecutorial discretion and dismisses the allegations the CCREC and the West Charlotte Club violated (federal campaign finance laws.)”
Starr itemized donations such as $5,000 for a billboard promoting Donald Trump for president, or $4,196 for a Trump rally in Englewood.
The FEC dismissed any charges against a list of what it called respondents. Those listed in Starr’s complaint included Friends of Connie Mack with David Satterfield as treasurer, Douglas Curtis as president of the West Charlotte club, Raymond Corcoran as president of the county’s Trump campaign, Bill Folchi as former CCREC chairman, and Donald Trump for President Inc. with Bradley Crate as treasurer.
The FEC issued a warning.
“The Commission cautions CCREC, West Charlotte Club, the Trump Committee and Corcoran about the prohibitions on making and receiving excessive contributions.”
The structure and charge of the county’s political committee is established by the national Republican Party to reflect the number of Republicans in the area, said current Chairman Don McCormick. The committee is supposed to find good candidates in the area and promote them as well as get out the vote for all Republican candidates, he said.
Now that the FEC has issued its ruling, McCormick said, the local party can get back to its most important job — getting Donald Trump re-elected president in 2020. Trump officially announced his re-election bid Tuesday in Orlando.
“We’ve got to get Donald Trump elected,” McCormick said.
McCormick said while he was not involved in the initial disputes, he can attest that all of the players are now on good terms.
“We’re fine. Bob Starr and I are fine. We’ve all had our chance to talk,” McCormick said, adding that there will be no appeals of the FEC decision.
If he would recommend anything, McCormick said, it would be a plea to federal regulators to make campaign finance laws simpler.
“The federal election laws have so many ins and outs and blackout periods, who can do what…” he said. “It creates a whole lot of opportunities for people to misunderstand what’s going on.”
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.