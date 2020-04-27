Allegiant Airline wants permission to reduce service to 21 cities, six of which are destinations out of Punta Gorda Airport.
It submitted an application to the Department of Transportation last week outlining why the low cost carrier should be exempted from the rules of the $3 trillion Coronavirus Aid and Economic Recovery Act. That emergency legislation authorizes $25 billion to rescue airlines from bankruptcy, but requires they maintain service to established routes.
The six Punta Gorda destinations are:
• Dayton, Ohio, DAY
• Moline-Quad Cities, Illinois, MLI
• Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, RDU
• Rochester, New York, ROC
• St. Cloud, Minnesota, STC
• Springfield, Illinois, SPI
For these six cities, Allegiant has requested flight schedule relief through Sept. 30. How much relief, Allegiant does not state in its application. The CARES-based rules appear to require each of these cities to have at least three flights a week from Punta Gorda, except Springfield, which is only required to have one flight a week.
The Sun asked Allegiant if it was requesting to temporarily reduce or eliminate flights to these destinations. Allegiant responded that they expect to hear from the government in days, and will elaborate at that time.
“Our request for exemption is not a request to discontinue service at any airport, it’s to reduce frequency in some instances,” said Sonya Padgett of Allegiant’s media relations.
Allegiant has accepted the first phase of the rescue — $171.9 million in payroll support. It has applied for $276 million in loans under the CARES Act, according to the Sept. 20 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of the deal, Allegiant will issue warrants to the U.S. Treasury to buy 25,898 shares of company stock at $83.33, the price on April 9. The Treasury will not have stock holder voting rights.
Allegiant and other so-called Ultra Low Cost Carriers requested substantial changes to the first round of rules for airline relief, which the ULCCs said did not take into account their business model. That model is aimed at leisure rather than business travelers, has no connecting flights through other airports and tends to slow or shut down off season.
“(T)he order requires Allegiant to operate a much higher proportion of its normal schedule than it does for carriers such as American, Delta, Southwest and United,” Allegiant wrote in its April 13 application.
“Allegiant is seeing very little and in many cases no demand for service at certain airports,” the airline wrote. “The requested exemption will minimize waste of taxpayer dollars on operating empty flights.”
United Airlines criticized Allegiant’s arguments, however. In its own application for exemption from schedules in Hawaii and Alaska, it objected to ULCC arguments for special consideration.
“No carrier should be accorded special dispensation because its business model is point-to-point rather than hub-and-spoke, or because it chose to focus on the leisure travel market, or because it adopted a low cost fare methodology,” United wrote to federal regulators. “The presupposition that receipt of CARES Act grants comes with the duty of continued service does not differentiate between type or size of airline, nor between those airlines that have been good stewards of their resources and those who operate on the financial edge. United urges the Department, in considering grants of exemptions, not to place a disproportionate burden to continue service on major airlines and, in so doing, pick ‘winners and losers’ in this time of crisis.”
Allegiant used all those arguments that United disparaged, to request an exemption. It also stated that passengers who formerly used Allegiant can use the larger airlines, if Allegiant does not fly all its flights.
Allegiant is unique among airlines in that it was building a large resort in Punta Gorda, Sunseeker, using operational revenues as well as investor backing. That massive construction site is now still. To slow the loss of $2.5 million a day, 700 of Allegiant’s 4,500 employees volunteered for a 60-day leave at half pay. Executives are at half pay. The company was required to halt stock buy backs.
