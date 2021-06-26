The Yah Yah Girls partnered with New Operation Cooper Street in Punta Gorda to feed the community.
The Yah Yah Girls, home of the Back Pack Kidz program, recently unloaded three cars full of donated nonperishable foods at Cooper Street.
Jolene Mowry, director of the Back Pack Kidz, said this donation was part of the thousands of donated food items the program has been able to feed the community with this year.
New Operation Cooper Street Executive Director Zelda Smith began working with the Yah Yah Girls in 2020.
“They came up with the idea of us helping our community down here, to help them out food wise,” she said.
New Operation Cooper Street, a community based center for educational support to assist the development of children ages 4 to 18, has come a long way with its role in the families of Charlotte County.
They began to collect food items to feed those in the area during the pandemic who relied on local food banks.
“What we had left, we started giving to our parents. We also partnered with churches, and gave to some of the members who didn’t have much food,” said Smith.
To help bring in boxes of foods were Dr. David Klein, board chairperson of Cooper Street and City Council member Jaha Cummings.
“This center is an important part of the fabric of the community here. It’s a great place,” Klein said. “We welcome any contribution we can get.”
Cummings explained the center is able to give kids the opportunity to interact with professionals across the area.
“We do anything we can introduce to kids that may become a passion of their’s later in life. It also gives them focus,” said Cummings. “All of a sudden, now I want to do well in school, I want to make good life choices because I want to follow that passion.”
