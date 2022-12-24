Modern Woodmen financial planners Chris Schultz and Scott Long with Port Charlotte football coach Jordan Ingman present Port Charlotte High School football player and FCA member Sam Clerjsute the Modern Woodmen “Hometown Hero” award for his leadership on the Port Charlotte High School football team.
Currently the football team chaplain for the University of Miami Hurricanes, Mike Blanc shares his life story about growing up in the inner city of Miami at the “FCA Vision Banquet” held at The Twisted Fork Restaurant in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Oral Roberts University Division 1 volleyball athlete Serena Kohler and Venice High School volleyball player Summer Kohler ran the “FCA Vision Banquet” check-in table.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Former FCA member and now Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joseph Jankowski provided the music at the FCA Vision Banquet held at The Twisted Fork Restaurant in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
