PORT CHARLOTTE — For convicted felon Lance Wissinger, the operative word in Florida Department of Corrections is "corrections."
"Clearly, I was put in there for an amount of time to be corrected," Wissinger told the Sun. "Either the system doesn’t work and we need to change the name from corrections to something else, or you need to believe that the system works and I’ve been corrected."
Wissinger spoke of second changes and voter rights for felons before a large group of people as part of The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, a group focused on restoration of voter rights for felons who have paid their debt to society.
"Amendment 4 gave me my voice back," Wissinger said during his talk at The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County Sunday.
There are currently 17,000 convicted felons who can register to vote in Charlotte County, Wissinger said, based on data collected by FRRC through the Charlotte County Clerk of Courts, as well as information they received through their website, floridarrc.com.
Amendment 4, or the Voting Restoration Amendment, passed in November 2018, allowing Floridians with a felony conviction − excluding murderers and sex offenders − to vote, but issues still remain for felons who want their voice to be heard.
"One of the the bigger things (I've found) is the amount of people that don’t understand," Wissinger told the Sun. "It's all about opening the eyes to people who buy into the stereotypes such as what they see in a movie or television show of what a felon is, and it's a terrible person who is stuck in a jail cell that’s going to do something bad when they come home."
Wissinger, 40, is a former chef and currently owns a drone company. Convicted of DUI manslaughter, he served around four-and-a-half years in prison followed by five years of probation.
For many felons looking to re-enter society, Wissinger said, their debt is paid as far as time served and probation, but fees and fines still linger.
"This has been the biggest thing I have fought for," Wissinger said, "is how do we get the people who can't (pay their fees in full yet), the opportunity to (pay them) and register."
As the current law is written, Wissinger said, a convicted felon must pay back fines and fees and restitution before registering.
"Since, Amendment 4 has passed, (authorities) are starting to see in these clerk of courts offices that not everybody knows exactly how much fines and fees they owe," Wissinger said. "These things turn into liens. And you can’t find the job, can’t find the house (and yet you) have to pay $15,000 or so in fines and fees before you can do any of that stuff."
There are some policy ideas in the works such as creating a waiver system to help felons pay their fines and fees. FRRC also offers options to those who contact them.
For Chris VanDoren, who attended Wissinger's talk Sunday, the top thing Amendment 4 has done for convicted felons is provide hope.
"If you can give people hope, (even when) coming out of jail, just a little bit of hope, their chances of reentering life are much more effective," VanDoren said. "I’ve met with (some) felons as part of the Charlotte County Democratic Party when canvassing and they are clearly feeling hopeless about their future and what they’ve got. They are just kind of basically on hold, sitting around. I think that is a horrible waste of human beings."
"We voted for Amendment 4," Connie Payne told the Sun. "The bill passed so I think returning citizens should be allowed to vote. That’s it. Cut and dry. There shouldn’t be any caveats put into that."
