The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied assistance for victims of the tornadoes that ripped through several manufactured home parks in Charlotte and Lee counties Jan. 16.
"Based on our review of all the information available, it has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments and voluntary agencies," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell wrote in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management will appeal the decision, the agency announced in a news release Wednesday.
“While we begin the decision appeal process, I want to reassure Floridians that the division is committed to supporting recovery efforts,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie stated. “We’ll continue to work with our local and federal partners to provide relief to impacted residents and ensure all types of disaster assistance is made available.”
Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance said, while attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a veterans' memorial, that he had not been informed of the denial. He was pleased to hear the state would be appealing the decision of FEMA.
"It was a serious tornado," he said, and the residents' loss is significant.
An EF-1 tornado touched down twice in Englewood, destroying mobile homes in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates and damaging others in Village of Holiday Lake communities. An E-2 tornado later touched down in Fort Myers. Wind speeds in Englewood, where the first tornados hit, were 110 mph. Emergency management staff locally said the Englewood tornado may have struck before the National Weather Service could issue a tornado warning. There was no earlier tornado watch advisory.
A state assessment determined 158 homes were destroyed or sustained major damage from the tornadoes in Charlotte and Lee. In Charlotte, there were 12 destroyed structures; 15 with major damage; and 13 with minor damage, according to Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller.
The state news release noted that 84 percent of the victims were elderly people on Social Security. Many of the storm survivors had to stay with neighbors to remain near their damaged homes.
"With a high percentage of both older adults and destroyed homes, there is a risk of decline in this specific population because of displacement and unstable housing," the FDEM release stated. "At the time of the request (for federal aid), power and water was still being restored to impacted areas and many households were unable to have utilities reconnected due to broken pipes."
The press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis excoriated FEMA on her Twitter account.
"It is DISGUSTING to use federal tax dollars to subsidize illegal aliens, but deny aid to American seniors living on Social Security in Southwest Florida after their homes were destroyed by tornadoes," Christina Pushaw stated in a Tweet. "DISGUSTING. Yes I said it, come at me."
Check yoursun.com for further updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.