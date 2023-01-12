 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

featured breaking topical

FEMA official: 'Don't give up, please. Come see us'

Local media tour FEMA trailer in Lee County

  • 0
2022 US Weather Disasters

FILE - Debris surrounds damaged homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Costly weather disasters kept raining down on America last year, pounding the nation with 18 climate extremes that caused at least $1 billion in damage each, totaling more than $165 billion, federal climate scientists calculated Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

NORTH FORT MYERS - Keith Denning stood outside a manufactured home on Hart Drive as a dozen reporters chimed in with questions.

Denning, a deputy federal coordinating officer with FEMA, said that homes like the one behind him were in the process of being assigned to those who need them after Hurricane Ian.


The manufactured home in this video is due to be assigned to a housing assistance applicant once electricity is connected.
Keith Denning

FEMA official Keith Denning answers questions outside a new mobile home on Thursday for the federal agency's Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred