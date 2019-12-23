PORT CHARLOTTE — The federal government gives and takes away.
On the giving front, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday $1.7 million in reimbursements to Charlotte County for clean up from Hurricane Irma in 2017.
At the same time, the county is preparing to sue FEMA in federal court over a so-called claw back. That is FEMA's demand that the county give back $5.4 million it got from FEMA after Hurricane Charley in 2004.
County officials have said the $5.4 million is just the beginning. They believe $14.5 million in Charley reimbursements are at risk as FEMA has demanded a review of old disbursements. Although the county is not talking now about the future lawsuit, officials have said in the past that FEMA refuses to accept evidence that the prior reimbursement requests were proper. So far, FEMA has been the judge, officials have said, and has not provided explanations.
So now, the case will be mediated by a federal judge.
County officials believe their case is bolstered by federal legislation barring FEMA from clawing back funds from more than three years ago. This rule came about due to the growing trend for FEMA clawbacks. Other municipalities in Florida also face claw back demands including DeSoto County and the city of Boca Raton.
Sarasota County received a $1.7 million reimbursement from FEMA for Irma in May.
Charlotte County Public Information Officer Brian Gleason said the county cannot comment on whether officials feel secure about this latest reimbursement from FEMA.
FEMA spokesman David Mace said he would look further into how the Irma and Charley reimbursements compare.
"At this time, the office here is focused on reimbursing communities for expenditures incurred during Hurricane Irma," he said.
