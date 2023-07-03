Price Boulevard took a big hit from Hurricane Ian. Department of Public Works staff are working with a contractor to restore the failed waterway crossings and open the east-west corridor. This will start on the east end of Price Boulevard and work toward Sumter Boulevard.
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the Charlotte County Meals on Wheels kitchen. After a renovation that took over seven months to complete, the Meals on Wheels board and staff celebrated with a dual ribbon cutting with the Charlotte County and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce members.
FILE - Cars and debris from washed away homes line a canal in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian. After months of gradually warming sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean, NOAA officially issued an El Nino advisory Thursday, June 8, 2023, and stated that this one might be different than the others.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MEALS ON WHEELS
Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy speaks during a press conference Oct. 7, 2022 at CoolToday Park in North Port about restoration of power following Hurricane Ian.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
PORT CHARLOTTE — Among the $1 billion spent so far in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds include a recent $22 million in reimbursement to Charlotte County for debris removal, it stated.
In a Monday news release, FEMA stated its Public Assistance program has OK'd the billion dollars in the last nine months since Hurricane Ian made landfall, striking Charlotte and Lee counties; inundating hundreds of miles of the state with floodwaters and ripping apart homes and buildings with Category 4 winds.
