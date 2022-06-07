PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Public Schools Board voted unanimously to approve the district’s Active Assailant Response plan for the upcoming school year.
For security reasons, the plan was not able to be viewed by the public. School Board thanked district staff for their contributions to the plan, particularly Assistant Superintendent Mike Desjardins.
The district shared general information about its existing security measures in a public statement last month, following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Defensive measures at CCPS campuses already include the issuing of mandatory ID badges for students and staff, the implementation of single points of entry for all school buildings, and doors locked from the inside both for entrance to the school and for classrooms.
“And every one of them is outfitted like that,” CCPS Community Liaison Mike Riley told The Daily Sun on Tuesday.
Riley said each K-12 school in Charlotte County also has 6-foot fencing surrounding their campuses with electronic gates to control entry.
Riley also pointed to efforts by CCPS to hire more social workers, guidance counselors and psychologists to help students deal with the emotional trauma that recent national events may bring.
An exact figure for the costs of these measures, among others, could not be provided Tuesday. Riley estimated the costs across all CCPS campuses likely runs into the “millions.”
“Charlotte County has done many things to try to make our children and staff as safe as possible,” read a CCPS statement from May, shortly after the Uvalde shooting.
During the Monday meeting, School Board member Cara Reynolds also took time to thank the district’s school resource officers – particularly Officer Joe Angelini stationed at Sallie Jones Elementary – for their role in school security and positive interactions with students and staff.
“It’s not just standing at the gate with a gun,” Reynolds said.
A national conversation around SROs has emerged in the wake of the Uvalde shooting, with both supporters and critics of police noting the perceived lack of action by the Uvalde Police Department during the attack.
Several members of the public offered their own opinions on school safety measures during the public comment section of the meeting.
“What are your plans to harden our schools?” asked Ralph Barry, a Punta Gorda resident.
Barry stated he supported the implementation of single points of entry and chokepoints where an attacker could be isolated and prevented from moving further into the school. He also suggested that “volunteer” teachers could be allowed to carry firearms on school grounds, to create a further deterrent against attackers.
Other members of the public were more skeptical of hardened security measures.
Joan Fisher, a registered nurse and former teacher, recommended to the board that the funding of social services and psychological treatment should be a priority to boost school safety.
Fisher also suggested firearms should not be on school grounds at all – not even with SROs.
“I don’t want police in schools," Fisher said. "Put them in the front of the schools.”
