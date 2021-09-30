BROOKSVILLE — The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be hosting a series of hunts for feral hogs on its managed lands over the next five months.
This is the 13th consecutive year that the District has organized a series of feral hog hunts. The previous year’s hog hunts saw hunters remove 560 feral hogs from District-managed lands.
“Feral hogs, which are not native to Florida, can cause damage with their broad snouts and can leave an area looking like a plowed field,” read the news release from the group, known by its nickname SwiftMud.
Feral hogs can also prey on native wildlife, compete with native species for food, transmit diseases, and help spread exotic plant species.
The hunts will be organized into three phases. The first two phases of hunts will have separate registration processes; permits will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
Phase I will have six hunts taking place between November and December, while Phase II will have six hunts taking place between January and February of next year.
The “single top producer”of individual hunts both Phases will be invited by the District to participate in Phase III in March of next year. The total number of hunts for Phase III is not known currently, but the release stated that invited hunters can expect a minimum of four hunts. Invites will not be extended if the producers are found to have violated hunt rules.
Hunters may register on multiple hunts in both of the two phases; a nonrefundable fee of $75 is required to obtain a permit per hunt. Permits for the first two phases are transferable, while invitations to the third phase are not.
The news release noted that all hunts will adhere to the “hog-dog” format, where trained dogs are used to capture and neutralize the hogs. Still hunts, where hunters use projectile weapons and travel in search of the prey, will not be available.
Despite that, Public Information Officer Susanna Martinez Tarokh said there are “numerous opportunities for still hunters on District conservation lands during other hunts.”
In addition, the success rate for harvesting feral hogs is not as high for still hunters.
Tarokh also cited a “safety concern of mixing user groups” during the hog hunts.
When asked about the possibility of disease vectors between hogs and dogs, Tarokh noted the District provides registered hunters with information on the diseases commonly carried by the hogs and recommended precautions against disease transmission.
“It’s the hunter’s responsibility to follow these precautions,” said Tarokh in an email to The Daily Sun.
Registration for Phase I hunts will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Registration for Phase II hunts will begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.
