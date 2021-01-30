The Charlotte County Fair has brought fan favorites back to the fairgrounds.
From deep-fried Oreos to camels and dinosaurs, the venue hosts a unique variety of attractions. Fair-goers can make memories through Feb. 7.
To keep with tradition, the fair has brought back an array of food you may not think are fry-able. When it comes to Oreos, corn dogs and even butter, the foods are unconventional.
"Typical fair foods are a gimmick, but most of the foods here are good," said employee Bob Voulin. "I've tried them all."
Others, like fair-goer Haelyn McPherson, were lured by the fried Oreos. "They sound interesting. I have to try them."
Some visitors enjoyed the sausage with sauteed onions and the fries coated in bacon bits. Port Charlotte resident Nancy Shellhammer couldn't believe the size of her chicken on a stick.
Shellhammer brought her thrill-seeking, 6-year-old grandson to enjoy the rides. "He's going to want to ride everything here," she said.
Most parents were glad to get their kids out for a day trip, even if it meant lugging around their game prizes. Makaylah Hoerl's dad beamed after her daughter's face paint dried.
Kids were entertained as the fair brought dinosaurs back to life in the show, "Jurassic Kingdom."
The fairgrounds is still showcasing animals like goats and camels for the kids. However, the typical indoor student art display was missed by visitors. With safety guidelines in place, the indoor venue remains closed this year.
The fair will not be hosting a car show either.
The Charlotte County Fair Association recommends all guests wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
For more information, visit www.thecharlottecountyfair.com.
