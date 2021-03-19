The Charlotte County branch of Florida Gulf Coast University's off-campus learning program, FGCU Academy, formerly known as The Renaissance Academy, ended its in-person Punta Gorda classes after struggling to keep class enrollment up through the pandemic.
The FGCU Academy program offered courses for adult education — including lectures, short courses, writing workshops and music lessons — on Herald Court for more than two decades.
The program's new name came just months prior to the pandemic, of which FGCU's Vice President Kitty Green stated the re-branding would strike the community's interest and connect the Bower School of Music & Arts, WGCU Public Media and the 900 faculty members eager to teach on their passions.
FGCU spokesperson Kyle McCurry confirmed the end of in-person classes at Herald Court Center.
"The pandemic shifted our program offerings from in-person to online, but they never stopped," he said. "After much consideration, we are leaving Herald Court Center. Once our COVID protocols relax, we will resume in-person FGCU Academy classes at another location in Charlotte County."
The program joins Florida Southwestern State College's Lifetime Learning Institute venue as another victim to the fast-spreading virus.
Tammie Diehl, a former LLI teacher and writer for The Daily Sun, shared her concerns over the lost program. She taught several classes at LLI, including fiction writing and literature discussion.
"With gatherings limited to fewer than 10, fear of the virus and lack of interest being in close quarters, it is not feasible to have classes at this time," said Diehl.
Diehl has since offered suggestions for starting small outdoor classes at local parks. She currently teaches a group of 10 adults and will continue to work with what she's got given the circumstances.
"I am trying to keep the muse and vibe of writing, speaking and reading alive through the trying times we are unable to meet," she said. "I miss the sharing of information and building a love for those things. I am glad I am not in a regular classroom today."
Those who would like to share their suggestions can email Tammie Diehl at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
For more information, visit fgcu.edu/academy.
