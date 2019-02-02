PUNTA GORDA — In commemoration of Black History Month, FGCU Herald Court Centre hosts a lecture series this month intended to spark intellectual conversation among sometimes controversial topics.
“It’s important to FGCU, it’s important for the community, it’s a good way to have intelligent conversations about different pieces of African American history,” said program assistant Nancy Staub.
James Abraham, who earned a history degree from Oberlin College will lead the series, beginning Monday.
The lecture topics include:
Frederick Douglass in the #Metoo Era (Monday)
Abraham said that with the anniversary of his birth coming up, and the fact that he had an interesting relationship with a woman, in light of the Me Too movement, it seemed like a good time to re-examine his life.
The Black Activist-Athlete (Feb. 11)
All too often, the applause stops for athletes when they start advocating for social change, Abraham said, citing Colin Kapernick as a recent example.
Slavery Caused the Civil War (Feb. 18)
“Because we’re encouraged not to talk about topics like race, politics, religion, people believe a lot of things that aren’t true,” Abraham said. “The easiest way to get to enlightenment is to talk about topics that people shy away from.”
Race and Class in Southwest Florida (Feb 25)
Florida in the ‘20s, Abraham said, had a regressive and racist governor who took us back to the dark ages. Blacks are still recovering from those days, he said.
Abraham said he stays abreast of current events and these are topics that need to be discussed.
”This is the first time anything like this has been done in Charlotte County,” Abraham said. “It’s only possible because of the people at FGCU, particularly Nancy Staub. She does a lot to create a crossroads of culture and civic dialogue in the community.”
Each lecture will run from 2:30 to 4 p.m., and include time for questions. Admission is $15 per lecture, or $50 for all four.
For more information, contact FGCU Herald Court Centre at 941-505-0130 or visit www.fgcu.edu/hcc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.