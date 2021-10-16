Florida scientists attempting to prove that wetlands can replace fertilizer say their corn plots suffered major setbacks.
The cornfield was in Ohio, but the experiment was set up by scientists at Florida Gulf Coast University Water School in Fort Myers and Everglades Wetland Research Park in Naples.
FGCU Professor Bill Mitsch said he sees the experiment as a success.
"The magic moment to us was that we grew corn without fertilizer there, and the fertilizer was captured by the wetlands," Mitsch said. "That's almost the whole message … It's a first start to saying you can grow crops with recycled nutrients."
A 2020 experiment, published in August, in central Ohio proved that commercial hybrid corn could grow without added fertilizer, but it produced far less corn per acre than commercial fields nearby — about 64% less. Some of that was to be expected, researchers noted in the published results in Ecological Engineering. Commercial corn has been genetically engineered to require massive amounts of fertilizer and to be immune to plant killing herbicides applied all around it.
Before the era of modern farming, in 1926, the United States grew corn at less than half the rate of even the FGCU plot, and about 84% less than modern corn fields. Hence, the massive application of fertilizer in commercial corn.
Those levels of fertilization have caused harmful algae blooms costing the nation $2.2 billion annually, the study states. The cost is in water quality problems that shut down water supplies or set up communities for failing real estate.
Mitsch and his crew have been working on engineering solutions to this problem that try to find a compromise between agricultural needs and environmentalist demands. They came up with the concept of wetlaculture (wetlands agriculture) and designed systems called mesocosms, which are essentially plastic tubs connected to water supplies and filled with experimental soils. They are installed in wetland locations, allowed to be flooded for several years, and then drained to be used for agriculture.
The goal has been to show that wetlands accumulate nutrients that plants need, without needing to add fertilizer. This engineered method, however, requires that farmers take fields out of planting for several years at a time. It could require government subsidies, Mitsch has said in the past. Given the damage done by harmful algae blooms, however, researchers are hoping government and industry will soon consider this an option.
The units in Ohio were installed in wetlands in 2016 and ready for use in agriculture by 2020. It was all going to be funded by a $10 million prize offered by The Everglades Foundation, Mitsch said. Competitors had to find a way to remove phosphorus from water and recycle it for use in society. Excess phosphorus is a threat to the Everglades. That prize was never awarded, Foundation Chief Science Officer Stephen Davis acknowledged. All the competitors dropped out before the final phase due likely to cost, he said.
Competitors dropped out also because they moved the project to Ontario, Canada, Mitsch said.
But the FGCU team kept working on the Ohio project, and have also installed a project at Freedom Park in Collier County, where they hope to show exactly how much excess nutrients those wetlands can remove.
With the Ohio project, the units were filled with wetland soil, not the depleted farmland soil. They were to be planted and allowed to grow for several months. But historic floods in May wiped out the crop, and they had to be replanted. Then, deer and rabbits started eating the plants. Finally, two days before harvest, raccoons finished off many of the plants. But they had enough left to extrapolate the yield.
How do commercial corn growers handle raccoons? Mitsch said he suspects raccoons can't make a dent on the 1,000-acre plots planted in commercial corn.
The research report suggests other future adaptions for control of flooding. Future experiments could try planting at higher density, with different soil types and animal control methods. Also, the sites had to be hand weeded and hand pollinated.
Mitsch said these mesocosms are probably better suited economically for growing biomass at this point. Biomass refers to plants that are used for fuel. In the modern era, that would include soybeans but also different types of tall grasses that the wetlaculture team has already planted.
The report concluded that corn, "with its extreme reliance on synthetic fertilizers and its vanishing profit margins," is not a good choice for wetlaculture.
"The key to successfully implementing this much-needed strategy is the informed selection of an appropriate crop that maximizes production and profit on frequently flooded and otherwise unamended soils."
