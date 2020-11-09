An 11-year-old boy was flown to a Tampa hospital after being seriously injured at the Redneck Mud Park in Charlotte County, troopers say.
Just before midnight on Friday, Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the park to investigate the incident.
Troopers met Zachary Kyle Huffman, of Ocala, who said that while driving an ATV he made a U-turn too fast, which resulted in the ATV flipping over. The 11-year-old was in the passenger seat.
Huffman told troopers that he tried to lift the 4x4 Gator off of the child’s leg.
In an arrest report, FHP wrote that Huffman, 23, was swaying back and forth, leaning on the FHP patrol car, had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Huffman told troopers that he drank three White Claw Hard Seltzers.
Huffman was arrested by FHP Saturday on charges of DUI, DUI with serious bodily injury to another and DUI damage to property or person of another.
When Huffman gave a breath sample at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, samples yielded 0, meaning there was no alcohol in his system. The crash occurred at 11:35 p.m. Friday, about six hours prior to the breath test.
He was released from the Charlotte County Jail the following day on his own recognizance.
The 11-year-old boy, who was a family friend of Huffman’s, suffered "permanent and serious" leg injuries, according to the arrest report. The Department of Children and Families was contacted.
