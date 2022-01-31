Police lights

PORT CHARLOTTE - A driver crashed into a parked vehicle on Chancellor Boulevard late Sunday night, injuring himself and lighting his car on fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol released an incident report Monday morning for a crash reported at around 11:14 p.m. on Sunday.

The report states that a van was driving west on Chancellor Boulevard near McDill Drive when the vehicle began to go off the roadway. The van struck a parked SUV in a driveway and some garbage cans.

"(The van) then rotated, collided with a realty front yard sign, overturned and became engulfed in fire," read the FHP report.

The van came to rest on a neighboring property's yard.

The Daily Sun has reached out to Charlotte County Fire and EMS for more information on the injured driver.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments