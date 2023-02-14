CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A Port Charlotte driver was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash Monday.
Authorities say the crash sent a 65-year-old bicyclist to the hospital with a critical injury.
The Florida Highway Patrol issued a news release Tuesday regarding the arrest of Jasmine Faith Haney, 22.
She has been charged with one count each of leaving the scene of a crash involving a serious injury and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
According to a FHP crash report, Haney was driving an SUV west on Edgewater Drive on Monday and prepared to make a left turn.
At the same time, a man on a riding bicycle was traveling east on the south shoulder of Edgewater Drive.
As the SUV turned into a nearby parking lot, the bicycle struck the right side of the vehicle. The bicyclist suffered an injury and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, while the SUV left the scene.
Haney was located a short time later and taken into custody, according to FHP. Her vehicle was also impounded as the investigation continues.
She was later released on $11,000 total bond and is due to return to court March 27.
In the FHP news release, the agency stressed that leaving the scene of a crash involving "property damage, injury, or death" is against the law.
"This month, the Florida Highway Patrol is reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash and the challenges law enforcement face when investigating a hit-and-run crash," the news release stated. "If involved in a crash, stay at the scene and call for help."
