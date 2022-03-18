ENGLEWOOD — Law enforcement officers are looking for a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Englewood late Thursday night.

The crash happened at Regina Drive and the State Road 776 Access Road in Englewood East at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Friday morning. 

A vehicle was traveling south on Regina Drive. A 56-year-old man was traveling west on South Access Road.

The vehicle went off the road to the left, hit the curb, then hit the cyclist who was in the Access Road. The vehicle "fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel," the report states.

The man on the bicycle, who was not identified in the report, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation, the FHP reported.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 941-492-5850 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). You can dial *FHP(347) from your mobile phone.

