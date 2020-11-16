A Punta Gorda man was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian in serious condition, troopers say.
John Kaufman Killmer Williams, 65, was driving his white BMW southbound on U.S. 41 at the intersection of Edgewater Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday. A 63-year-old Venice man was walking west across the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, according to FHP. There is no crosswalk for pedestrians walking from east to west.
The sedan crashed into the pedestrian, who was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The Venice man suffered a broken ankle, fractured hip and a brain bleed.
Williams left the scene of the crash, but was found about 2½ hours later at his home in Punta Gorda around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to troopers.
FHP inspected the white BMW parked outside of Williams’ home, and observed damage and evidence to the car that was consistent with the clothing the pedestrian wore, according to FHP.
Williams told troopers that he was on his way home from dinner and thought he had hit a shopping cart in the road.
He was arrested on a charge of failure to stop/remain at a crash involving serious bodily injury, and taken to the Charlotte County Jail, where he was held without bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.