A 34-year-old North Port man was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 early Thursday morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say.

A pickup truck equipped with a street sweeper was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 at mile marker 161 in the outside lane. The front of the truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking in the outside lane.

After the crash, the man was hit by at least one other unknown vehicle, troopers say. He ultimately ended up in the inside lane of northbound Interstate 75 around 3:47a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.

