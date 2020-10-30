A three-car crash resulted in the death of a 38-year-old Punta Gorda man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A van and a sedan were stopped in the southbound left lane of U.S. 41 at the red traffic light for Hancock Avenue on Thursday afternoon, troopers say. The van was behind the sedan.
An SUV, driven by the Punta Gorda man, was approaching the two stopped cars and failed to stop, crashing into the van, which crashed into the sedan in front of it.
The 38-year-old was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, FHP says.
A 67-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman from Port Charlotte who were in the van suffered minor injuries, troopers say.
Two Port Charlotte women in the sedan were not injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.