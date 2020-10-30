FHP.jpg
A three-car crash resulted in the death of a 38-year-old Punta Gorda man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A van and a sedan were stopped in the southbound left lane of U.S. 41 at the red traffic light for Hancock Avenue on Thursday afternoon, troopers say. The van was behind the sedan.

An SUV, driven by the Punta Gorda man, was approaching the two stopped cars and failed to stop, crashing into the van, which crashed into the sedan in front of it.

The 38-year-old was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, FHP says.

A 67-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman from Port Charlotte who were in the van suffered minor injuries, troopers say.

Two Port Charlotte women in the sedan were not injured.

