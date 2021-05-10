A Punta Gorda woman died in a Cape Coral crash on Sunday afternoon, and a Punta Gorda man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The man and woman, on a motorcycle, were driving south on Burnt Store Road approaching the intersection of Islamorada Boulevard. A sedan turned left from Islamorada Boulevard onto Burnt Store Road and crashed into the motorcycle, troopers said.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old Punta Gorda man, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The passenger of the motorcycle, a 45-year-old Punta Gorda woman, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to troopers.
Occupants of the sedan, who were from Fayettville, N.C., suffered minor injuries.
FHP is investigating the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.