A lane change proved deadly earlier this month.
Virginia resident Kristen Holmberg, 64, was driving eastbound on El Jobean Road next to Englewood resident Robert Robertson, 68, on Jan. 12. Holmberg, who was in her 2019 Chevy Cruze, changed lanes without seeing Robertson in his Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The rear of Holmberg's car hit the front of Robertson's motorcycle, making him "unable to maintain control," overturn and came to a final rest on his left side in the outside lane.
Holmberg made a controlled stop in the parking lot of the Charlotte County Fire/EMS Station.
Robertson was declared dead Jan. 23, after being held on life support for 10 days. After the crash, Robertson required emergency brain surgery, the Sun reported earlier. He also suffered a broken clavicle and a collapsed lung.
“People have to turn their heads to look before passing people, before switching lanes,” Robertson's wife, Carole Robertson, told the Sun. “Keep an eye out for motorcycles because they’re everywhere down here.”
Holmberg was cited with improper lane change.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• James Howard Scholtz, 43, 2000 block of Laurel Ave., Englewood. Charges: selling cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines, trafficking more than 28 grams less than 150 kg of cocaine, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, three counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Michael Douglas Shay, 46, 100 block of Via Madonna, Englewood. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $6,000.
• Levon Eugene Wyatt, 30, 1200 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Marina Conyers, 28, of Midway Park, NC. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,000.
• Tatyiana Cohen, 56, of Rotonda West, FL. Charges: DUI, leaving the scene of the crash involving property damage and DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $7,000.
• Brian Richard Fitzgerald, 29, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• David Phillip Nelson, 39, 30200 block of Oak Rd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Kyra Ana Felice Kerwin, 27, 44300 block of Library St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $25,000.
• Kenneth James Hills, 55, 18300 block of Kerville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: violate domestic abuse injunction. Bond: $7,500.
• Brittney Fallon Radil, 30, 900 block of Roseway Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Amanda Rhiannon Jenigen, 31, 1200 block of Settliffe Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Christopher John Tener, 18, 21300 block of Percy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Nicole Louise Gates, 39, 2300 block of Dallas St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended, third subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Tracey Ellen Kruse, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing/failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• Stanley Glen Konchinski, 51, 20500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Jacob Aaron Keith Jones, 34, of North Fort Myers, FL. Charge: trespassing/failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
• Nelson Leyva, 53, of Fort Myers. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Albert Capers, 53, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $272.
• Jerry Paul Robinson, 61, 800 block of E. 6th Street, Englewood. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,000.
• Christopher Gregory Smith, 31, of Auburn, AL. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Robert Joseph Klein, 38, 3900 block of Sun Rocco Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI (third violation within 10 years), knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts of fugitive from justice. Bond: $3,000.
• Steven Lee Manus, 30, of Arcadia, FL. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
• Romero Marquis Lovett, 32, of Lake Placid, FL. Charges: three counts of fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times ($100 or more), burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, two counts of possession/received/obtained stolen credit/debit card, grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $40,000.
• Travis Xeviar McClardy, 33, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000, grand theft of a controlled substance, two counts of possession/received/obtained stolen credit/debit card and eight counts of fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times ($100 or more). Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• John Paul Orosz, 43, 3900 block of N. Chaimberlain Blvd., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
-Compiled by Liz Hardaway
