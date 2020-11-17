Florida Highway Patrol
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver in Charlotte County.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, a white sedan was driving south on U.S. 41 while a motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Dahlgren Avenue near the Sarasota County line. 

The driver of the white sedan lost control of the car, crossed the median into the northbound lanes and collided with the motorcycle, FHP states in the report.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Venice man who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to FHP.

The driver of the white sedan, possibly a Honda, made a U-turn on northbound U.S. 41 and fled the scene on Dahlgren Avenue, according to FHO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at 239-344-1730 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments