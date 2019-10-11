PUNTA GORDA — A semi driver was cited for careless driving after falling asleep behind the wheel on southbound Interstate 75 near the Jones Loop Road exit in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Peter Davis, 55, of Port Charlotte, was driving a Cascadia Freight semi in the right southbound lane of the interstate Friday around 3:56 a.m, when he fell asleep and veered into the grassy southbound ditch, FHP reported.
The front of his vehicle struck a road sign and came to an uncontrolled stop facing south.
Davis was uninjured, but he was cited for careless driving, according to a press release.
