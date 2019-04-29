A Punta Gorda man, 86, died Saturday from injuries he suffered Friday when his bicycle was hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday morning along the newly opened Piper Road near the intersection of Woodlawn Drive in Punta Gorda.
The man, whose name has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin, was riding along the paved “apron” or side-path along the northbound roadway ahead of Cecil D. Beight, 84, in his 2016 Ford Escape.
According to the press release, Beight was straddling the outside lane and paved bike pathway when he collided with the bicyclist.
Upon impact, the bicyclist was thrown onto the windshield of Beight’s vehicle.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at Lee Memorial Hospital Saturday.
After the collision, Beight was transported to Bayfront Hospital with minor injuries.
Beight was charged with failure to maintain a single lane by FHP.
The new Piper Road Extension was opened on March 5 to Charlotte County drivers, providing additional access to the Punta Gorda Airport.
In development of the roadway, a walk and bike path was added.
The 1.5-mile stretch of roadway runs east of I-75, from U.S. 17 to Henry Street and was funded through Charlotte County’s 1 cent sales tax.
