PUNTA GORDA - Following several recent operations, the Aviation Unit of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office found themselves in the public eye again.
The Aviation Unit was featured on the cover of Aerial Fire Magazine for its May edition; CCSO shared the feature on its blog.
In the blog post, Sheriff Bill Prummell said that the Aviation Unit is used for long line rescues, fire suppression, and mosquito spraying.
“The Aviation Unit is an essential part of our daily operations," Prummell stated. "The team’s dedication to detail and providing the highest level of service to the citizens of Charlotte County is commendable. They are the best of the best, hands down."
Particular attention was drawn to the removable fire foam injection tank on the Aviation Unit's UH-1H helicopter. According to the CCSO, the device was derived from a tank that was first used in motor racing vehicles.
CCSO told the magazine that the adapted tank provided "a lightweight solution" to carrying foam additive on the aircraft.
The Aviation Unit was prominently deployed to several major incidents recently. In March, a helicopter with the Unit flew over the Emerald Pointe fire in March. Onlookers could see a hose deployed from the helicopter as the crew made repeated runs through the thick, rising smoke.
In late April, the Aviation Unit was deployed to provide aerial support for a 75-acre brush fire near Bermont Road; the helicopter scouted the area around the fire to check if any structures nearby were at risk.
The article described the Aviation Unit as a good model for inter-agency cooperation, citing the blend of expertise from CCSO, Charlotte County Fire and EMS, and the county's mosquito control agency.
"As an aviation unit, Charlotte County’s mission profile is more significant than many more prominent agencies with more aircraft. Yet, somehow … they still find constant opportunities to better serve the county through their aviation unit,” read the article.
The full article from Aerial Fire Magazine can found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.