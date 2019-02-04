In a place where so many have so little, Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs sprang into action to help.
After all, that's what he does at home when residents facing emergencies need assistance.
But in Guatemala, hazards to health and safety are what many live with everyday. It's hard to believe until you see it, Briggs said.
At first glance, the living conditions alone could be considered a cry for help for the people of Guatemala City − dirt floors, shacks, indoor campfires and live electrical wires spliced and spread throughout the shanty-crammed communities.
At the end of 2018, Briggs, his family and a team of volunteers from his church, First Baptist Church of Fort Ogden in Arcadia, got a first-hand look at life for the masses in Guatemala City. They spent a week in the area performing various projects for the locals.
"The majority of the people there, they live in shanties made of corrugated steel for walls and a roof and maybe some curtains for a little separation," Briggs said. "Multi-generational families were living in each shanty and, for food, they end up cooking on a campfire that sits in the house, essentially."
The 2018 mission — Briggs' second trip to Guatemala — lasted seven days, including travel time. His first mission at the end of 2017 took him to Antigua, where he worked in the medical clinics. After seeing the families' living conditions, he recalled how chronic respiratory and eye irritation issues were rampant.
"So, I'm thinking part of the reason for that is they are breathing in all this smoke all their lives," said Briggs, a paramedic and registered nurse.
For the latest 2018 outreach mission, his team was tasked with multiple projects. But the biggest effort focused on building wood-burning stoves for the neighborhood with exhaust piping designed to help people breath cleaner air in their homes.
The Stove Mission
"We didn’t invent the stove mission," Briggs said. "There are other places that have done it, but it was one that seemed to make a lot of sense to me."
For around $200 (U.S.) apiece, they could buy the materials needed, some of which were pre-made, according to Briggs. A local Lutheran Church had already put together many of the materials required for the team and determined where they needed to go.
For each stove, they leveled out the dirt floor of the shanty and set a foundation of concrete blocks upon which they fixed the other pieces, as well as a stove top. Each stove had a small crevice to put the firewood with a a vertical pipe attached to filter the smoke from the fire to outside of the shanty.
The consumption of wood in the neighborhoods was also an issue.
"One particular community we were approaching, I was thinking someone is burning garbage … burning plastic," Briggs said. "As you get closer, you realize they are cooking on plastic because wood is so tough to come by. It doesn’t seem like it should be but if everybody is burning wood, it is tough to come by. With the stoves, they’re still burning wood but it will reduce the families consumption of wood up to 70 percent for the year."
They were able to complete five stoves for five separate families which will also help other families in the area because multiple families will use the same stove.
Now, what to do about food?
The Food Outreach Mission
"When we showed up, it’s like you're a rock star."
You’ve never had so many people wanting to hug and kiss you on the cheek, according to Briggs.
With financial support of a previous mission group, Briggs and his team were tasked with distributing food and other groceries for almost 200 people at a sanctuary in the city.
"We were blessed with this project," Briggs said. "We got there and a prior group had put the funds in place to do a food outreach to provide some groceries to the community. The amount of money that we spent was (approximately) $1,250 (US). Think about your grocery bill, or mine or whatever, so for $1,250 we were able to purchase enough groceries for 75 families for a week."
And it wasn't just a bag of rice for each family. While there was rice involved, they were also able to purchase beans and snacks for kids. "Hot chocolate − there was some fun stuff in there too."
The team went to a small market in the area and picked up all the different groceries and proceeded to bag them all up with a selection of the items in each bag. They also brought over a variety of basic school supplies from the states — paper, pencils, crayons, etc. — and distributed them at the food distribution center. As each family received a bag of food, if they had a child that was in school, they got a bag of school supplies. If they were not in school then they got a bag of "fun stuff such as toys, kazoos, balls or backpacks."
Another church in the area had already done a lot of the leg work as far as organizing those families who would receive the supplies. Each family was given an index card with the church's stamp on it and a number.
"I believe the goal was a 'Do the greatest good for the greatest number of people' concept ... the bigger families, etc.," Briggs said.
For the most part, if you didn't have a card, then there wasn't much they could do for you.
Meet Fernanda
"We met Fernanda when we were handing out groceries," Briggs said.
Fernanda had come to the back of the room because she wasn't able to get a card for food. She had a 3-month-old baby in her arms, along with family and her two other children following behind her.
"She looks like she’s 17 years old, if you want to know the truth," Briggs said.
"She comes in and she kind of lingers around for awhile but the food is all gone. She comes up and asks to talk to our team leader."
Fernanda's husband, who rides a motorcycle as many people do in the region, had been hit by a bus two days prior to their meeting.
Although she hadn’t even been able to see him yet, she did know that he was on a breathing tube, and was in a coma with injuries to his face.
"We asked 'what do you need, what can we do to help'," Briggs said. "All she asked for was prayer. Not money. Not food or anything. So, obviously we all prayed for her, her husband and healing."
Despite that experience, Briggs said he and the team resolved to find a way to help Fernanda.
The next day they were back in the community to build another stove. Their team leader was able to track down where Fernanda lived. They gathered together what money they could, stocked up on supplies and went to Fernanda's house to help her.
"We bought a bunch of children’s clothes, diapers, food and other things and we were able to bless her those and money," Briggs said. "So it was very cool; it was just an amazing experience."
The Orphanage Mission and More
"Every kid at the orphanage is damaged goods," Briggs said. "They’re all court appointed when they get there and every one of them has a terrible story. It will just squeeze your heart."
Briggs and his mission group were stationed out of an orphanage in Guatemala City. There are over 500,000 orphans in Guatemala, according to statistics provided by All God’s Children International. One child is abandoned in Guatemala City every four days.
"We did some projects at the orphanage that they needed," Briggs said. "We did some building projects ... built some cabinets. We also painted and did some repairs to the orphanage itself and interacted with the children. Working in the orphanage ... that’ll break your heart."
Due to a lack of financial support, safe work and daycare services, many families in Guatemala can't care for their children, according to All God’s Children. This lack of support leaves over 50 percent of children under the age of 5 chronically malnourished.
Additionally, Briggs' group was able to provide 100 pairs of reading glasses to the local clinics to be distributed during other outreach opportunities in the area. They also brought approximately 80 pounds of medication and supplies to be dispersed through local missionaries.
"When it comes to the missions, you're not fixing much," said Briggs. "You’re there for a day and so we’re not fixing much for the long-term, but what were able to deliver was a sense of hope. I think to a community that often feels very hopeless, we were able to really bring a sense of hope to them."
Briggs is already planning the details to return to Guatemala at the end of this year. When asked if he was returning, Briggs said, "Absolutely."
Email: Daniel.Sutphin@yoursun.com
