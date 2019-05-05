PUNTA GORDA — Marilyn Schnars moved from the Philippines to the United States in 2002.
“Translating was hard,” she said. “I got homesick.”
But eventually, after moving back to the Philippines and returning to the U.S. with her husband, she found over 200 other people with her same heritage, making the homesickness subside.
She joined the Filipino-American Society of Charlotte County, which held their annual potluck picnic Saturday in Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
Here they celebrated Flores de Mayo, a religious holiday in the Philippines. They had plenty of authentic dishes, dancing and conversations to celebrate.
Less than 400 people are Filipino in Charlotte County, according to the most recent demographic U.S Census data from 2017.
“You don’t have to be Filipino to join,” said the society’s president, Carolyn Otakan. “We’re very hospitable.”
To contact or join the Filipino-American Society of Charlotte County, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/filamsociety/.
