From left: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District Commander Colonel Brian Hallberg, USACE Emergency Operations staff member Foxx Smith, and USACE Quality Assessment Specialist Sam Gramlich prepare to celebrate the last "Operation Blue Roof" installation in Port Charlotte on Sunday morning.
Contractors work to install fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting to protect a storm-damaged roof until a homeowner can make permanent repairs.
PORT CHARLOTTE — FEMA representatives and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers volunteers celebrated the final "Operation Blue Roof" installation in Charlotte County on Sunday.
"They way this works is we ask for volunteers to be part of the emergency management mission," said Col. Brian Hallberg, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk district commander. "We have employees and volunteers from all over the United States come to help."
Operation Blue Roof is a managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA, according to USACE Public Affairs Specialist Shannon Bauer.
"It can take up to two hours to install the reinforced plastic sheeting, but these guys (subcontractors) have been doing so many over the past few weeks, they really can get the job done fast," said Bauer.
Sunday morning's final tarp installation was at a home on Alcorn Avenue.
The goal is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting to protect storm-damaged roofs until homeowners can make permanent repairs.
The numbers painted on the top of the blue tarps are "right of entry" numbers.
"Using aerial imagery, that's how we track which roofs we have completed," Hallberg said.
Hallberg, who arrived in the area three weeks ago, will be returning to Norfolk this week.
"We're substantially complete today, but we will have some contractors staying to make sure no one was forgotten or left behind," Hallberg said. "Between all five counties (Charlotte, DeSoto, Lee, Sarasota and Collier) we covered more than 20,000 blue roofs — that's almost 900 acres of blue roof materials equivalent to 680 football fields."
The Operation Blue Roof program is a free service to homeowners and is funded by FEMA. The temporary roof protection is expected to last at least 30 days and allows residents to remain in their homes as repairs are scheduled.
"We've seen some of the blue tarps last for years when storms hit the Caribbean islands," Bauer said. "If you can't afford a new roof and that's all you have ... it's better than nothing.
