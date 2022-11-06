PORT CHARLOTTE — FEMA representatives and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers volunteers celebrated the final "Operation Blue Roof" installation in Charlotte County on Sunday.

"They way this works is we ask for volunteers to be part of the emergency management mission," said Col. Brian Hallberg, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk district commander. "We have employees and volunteers from all over the United States come to help."


