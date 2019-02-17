PUNTA GORDA — All that hard work for nothing, Charlotte High School Senior Jake Guarino said after finding out through Twitter his college plans for the fall collapsed.
Guarino was excited when he got accepted to Western Michigan University (WMU) in Punta Gorda last month. After all, he grew up around aviation. His mother worked with airlines, his brother is going to be an air traffic controller, and ever since he was little, Guarino wanted to be a commercial pilot.
So with a flight school right down the road from home, Guarino applied to WMU, a Michigan-based public institution in Florida offering a bachelor’s degree in flight sciences.
It was the perfect fit in the perfect place for him.
But Guarino’s plans were grounded last week — more quickly than they even took off.
WMU is pulling out after just two years in Punta Gorda, the school announced Tuesday.
“It felt like they didn’t really care about their students,” he said, disappointed.
Now Guarino is left trying to figure out another route.
And he’s not the only one.
Like Guarino, leaders in Charlotte County are also trying to determine what will fill the void left by WMU.
Still ‘cleared for takeoff?’
Aviation became a target industry in Charlotte County with WMU playing a part in that.
The Charlotte County Economic Development Office’s website is cleared4takeoff.com, which includes a prominent slogan of “Your business. Cleared for takeoff.”
Punta Gorda Airport recently underwent a multi-million dollar expansion. Since 2017, WMU had been offering pilot training and aviation maintenance technology programs that lead to a bachelor’s degree.
And Sunseeker Resorts is planned to be built along Charlotte Harbor waterfront through Allegiant Travel Company — as traffic from Allegiant into Punta Gorda Airport has grown year-over-year.
But with WMU departing Aug. 31, Charlotte County interim economic development director Dave Gammon said the aviation industry still remains a focus of his office.
“WMU doesn’t slow any of our other activities,” he said.
Charlotte County Airport Authority chair Pam Seay called the departure “a shock and surprise.”
But she remains optimistic about the future.
“It is a loss to the community, but it is also an opportunity,” Seay said. “Their presence here demonstrated a need for that kind of program. That they were unable to tap into that need was a problem on their part, not ours.”
Like Guarino, Seay was left disappointed.
In announcing they were leaving, WMU cited demographic and enrollment expectations that just were never met.
Seay said she was unaware WMU was having problems and wished the school had let her and others in Charlotte County know about it.
“Unfortunately, they did not,” Seay said. “Perhaps if they had, this could have been averted.”
But Gammon noted there were some who were aware of WMU’s obstacles.
“We knew there were some recruitment issues,” he said. “We didn’t know it was at such a point that it would seize operations.”
He said WMU and the county both may have been “a little optimistic that these things would happen, and they just didn’t.”
Still, Seay said she is confident “we will soon find other, better opportunities at the airport.”
“The concept is still a good concept,” Gammon said.
He said an aviation college here makes sense since pilots can fly year-round.
And Gammon thinks Punta Gorda would still be attractive to other cold-climate universities that don’t have the opportunity to fly as much.
“Ultimately, those pilots (graduating from WMU in Punta Gorda) wouldn’t have had jobs here,” Gammon said.
However, graduates of the Aviation Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics training from Charlotte County Technical College “can work with our companies here,” he added, creating a more inherent growth.
The county was awarded a $1.7 million grant in December to build a venue at the airport to pursue this training program.
“We can use those graduates immediately,” Gammon said.
Deciding to leave
With the coming of WMU, growth was promised.
The school expected to be graduating 150 pilots a year by 2022, bringing in a whole new and younger culture around the airport. WMU was touted as a major success for our economy, our airport, and our future.
“This will change the future of Charlotte County,” said Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch on the school’s first day here in September of 2017.
The meetings and votes began in 2014 to approve the concept. Millions of dollars were spent to make it happen.
But then it all ran out of gas after just two years of operation.
“It wasn’t any one thing,” said WMU spokesperson Tony Proudfoot.
After the official count of enrollment was complete, the school’s administration “dove deeply in the numbers,” Proudfoot said.
They looked at their market analyses, they readjusted their assumptions.
“We know that we invested heavily,” Proudfoot said. As to how much, “I don’t know if we have an answer to that.”
The university entered into an investment agreement with Charlotte County, requiring them to spend a minimum of $2 million in building improvements and equipment.
Up to $500,000 in improvements were done by the county to a hangar at Punta Gorda Airport that the University leased for the program.
But even WMU’s marketing investments didn’t prove lucrative. Their media advertisements, targeted toward students, produced more students in Battle Creek, Michigan, than in Punta Gorda, Proudfoot said.
According to Proudfoot, general education enrollment trends have dropped in the area in the last three years.
WMU determined it needed an enrollment of 200 students in the Punta Gorda location.
But the Punta Gorda campus only had 38 aviation students and two music therapy students, the school said last week.
Meanwhile, the Battle Creek location has 744 students in flight science and 297 in flight management and operations alone, with some being double majors, Proudfoot said.
With those numbers in hand, WMU administration started moving toward the position of leaving, but before making the final decision they decided to suspend recruitment Feb. 4.
“The most ethical thing to do was stop recruiting until the final decision,” Proudfoot said.
Ultimately, senior leadership decided to pull out of Punta Gorda last week.
When the original concept came, the student population was supposed to be more older students looking for a career change, Gammon said, and not as many traditional college students right out of high school. However, the program brought in just the opposite.
“They attracted younger kids, but those kids wanted dorm life,” Gammon said, “and we don’t have that.”
Gammon does not think a lack of affordable housing contributed to WMU’s departure. “There’s plenty of housing alternatives.”
However, Proudfoot disagrees. “Without question,” he said, noting students want a traditional college experience with community housing and retail that caters to them.
The whole WMU concept in Punta Gorda was built on that plan and it coming to fruition, Proudfoot said. “There doesn’t seem to be any traction moving towards that.”
Moving forward
Guarino said he first found out on Twitter that his plans for the fall at WMU had dissipated.
With most of the application deadlines already past, he said he felt “basically screwed for the fall semester.”
Guarino ultimately received an email Friday morning from the school’s assistant director of student engagement, Sarah Gingrich, officially announcing the school’s departure. Guarino’s mother was called shortly before that.
In the email, Gingrich attached the press release sent out Tuesday to the Sun and other media outlets about the decision to leave.
Even though there will be no more WMU in Punta Gorda, the school accepted Guarino to the College of Aviation in their Michigan location.
But Guarino said he’s not interested in going there, as he was looking to avoid costly out-of-state tuition.
Over the next few days, Guarino had to think of a new game plan, which involves going to Florida Southwestern State College in Punta Gorda for a year, then transferring to an aviation college in Florida. Which one that is, though, is still up in the air.
“Things happen for a reason,” he said. “It wasn’t meant to be.”
And WMU still has to tie up some loose ends.
According to an investment agreement, WMU was required to operate the program for no less than five years, or refund $100,000 to the county each year the program didn’t operate.
The school is working with both their assets in Michigan and in Punta Gorda to get students as many flight hours as possible, and finish their coursework online. Many aviation students need at least 60 hours as part of their coursework to get certified, said Dr. Jennifer Bott, WMU’s provost and vice president of academic affairs.
“Of course there’s disappointment,” Proudfoot said. “It has not been an easy trip. We found the community of Punta Gorda to be gracious and very respectful in the news that we had to deliver.”
