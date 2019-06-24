There are more issues than just space at the Hounds of Henry Dog Park in Punta Gorda.
Better drainage, more shade, fire ant control, more grass (less mud) and a bathroom would be a good start.
“We come here every morning,” Fred Cort told the Sun, referring to himself and a small group of friends who bring their large dogs to the park.
“We’ve lost portions of the dog park to flooding in the rainy season. Shade is an issue and particularly for the small dog park where there are less trees. And maybe a bathroom, even a porta potty would be helpful; there’s nothing close.”
Council Member Gary Wein proposed expanding the small dog area at the park along West Virginia Avenue.
“I brought this forward after meeting with several, dog-loving kind, Punta Gordian citizens. The proposal was to expand the small dog park right into the big dog park because there are just a lot of little dogs,” Wein said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
The proposal was to remove around 40 feet of the back fencing of the small dog area and replace it with about 72 feet, angled into the large dog area.
“In season there are as many 25 to 30 dogs at a time. They are tripping over each other. It is unbelievable,” said Max Wiseglass, a regular park user, at the meeting. “We have a vested interest in that small dog park. The large dogs use that section (we want to expand into) to poop in, so they will just have to find another spot to poop.”
Ultimately, the City Council decided to table the issue for now, directing city staff to put together a workshop to gain public input.
“I’m not willing to spend money on something that is not going to fix the real problem(s),” said Council Member Debby Carey. “Maybe we can make the (whole) dog park way bigger.”
More details about the workshop and when it will meet was not immediately available last week.
“I’m all for where the (City Council) is going,” Cort said. “That they are going to take a look at it and that’s the right way to approach it. Let’s do a comprehensive look and figure out what needs to be done (for all of us). It’s all a happy little family (out here).
