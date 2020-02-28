A man was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital Friday after injuring his finger in a shooting incident, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
EMS responded to 28500 Tuckers Grade, near Cecil M. Webb Shooting Range. A 9 mm handgun was involved, according to chatter on the police scanner.
The finger was not detached but the patient was taken to the hospital due to the injury.
The injury was not life threatening, and the finger still had circulation, according to Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn.
