PLACIDA — Florida Forest Service crews were fighting fire with fire Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park.
A fire that started around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday evening had burned approximately 200 acres near Placida by Thursday afternoon.
Patrick Mahoney, spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service Myakka District, said he expected the fire to end up charring 300 to 350 acres by the time it is put out.
The crews stopped working Wednesday evening because it was unsafe for tractors and personnel.
“They kind of backed off and went back at daylight so they could see where they are at,” said Mahoney.
On Thursday, they were doing burn operations to stop the fire due to the thick vegetation. The fire is all on state property, and no homes or structures were threatened, according to Mahoney.
He said the cause of the fire would be investigated once it was out, but it did not appear to be suspicious.
