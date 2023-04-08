CSfire.jpg

Fire destroyed one unit and damaged three others at the Villas Del Sol apartments on Bermont Road Saturday

 CHARLOTTE COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA — One unit in the Villas Del Sol apartments on Bermont Road was heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.

Two people lived in the unit, according to a Charlotte County Public Safety social media post.


   
