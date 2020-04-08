A structure fire damaged a modular home in the Maple Leaf neighborhood Tuesday night, Charlotte County Fire & EMS reported.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire around 11 p.m. Tuesday and found the home partially engulfed in flames, according to a Facebook post. They quickly went on the offensive and stopped the fire at the carport, saving the main part of the home.

No one was at the residence when the fire started, according to Fire & EMS. It appears to have started in the carport/storage area. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

