A structure fire in Windmill Village, a 55-plus community in Punta Gorda, left one home destroyed and two others damaged Monday afternoon.
The fire on the 70 block of Windmill Blvd. was reported at 12:07 p.m. Punta Gorda Fire Deparment and Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded.
About 30 people gathered across the canal to watch firefighters try to contain the flames.
"You've got three houses there — they've all got damage. It's a shame," said Rick Grabski, who lives across the canal.
"I don't know if these people are seasonal, or year-round," he added.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said he was unsure if the homeowners, two adults, were in the house when the fire started, but they sustained no injuries. He couldn't confirm if there were any pets in the home.
Two neighboring homes sustained damage from smoke and water; one of them is not currently livable, Dunn said.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS couldn't confirm the cause of the fire.
"We've got it under control, but it's still smoldering," Dunn said around 2 p.m.
Dunn said the State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire. Red Cross was on the scene Monday afternoon to assist homeowners.
