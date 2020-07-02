PORT CHARLOTTE — A home on Briggs Circle caught fire early Thursday morning, essentially destroying the home.
Neighbors called in the house fire shortly after 5 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn.
"The whole thing was pretty much a loss, except for a couple of the outside walls," Dunn said.
Firefighters had the flames under control at 5:46 a.m., but it continued burning with small areas of flames still visible around 9 a.m.
The homeowners were out of town when the fire started, and no injuries were reported. Other houses in the area were far enough away they were not threatened, but firefighters worked to protect a large garage. The heat from the fire melted the siding on the garage, Dunn said.
The State Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire Thursday.
