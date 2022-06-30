PUNTA GORDA — A home was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, according to a Charlotte County Public Safety social media post.

A deputy checking a burglar alarm at a home on Deer Road, off Burnt Store Road, saw the fire around 5:30 a.m. Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived shortly thereafter.

"Upon our arrival, about half the home was engulfed in fire with flames showing through the roof," the post read. "Unfortunately, the home was a total loss, but thankfully there were no injuries."

Punta Gorda Fire Department assisted to put out the blaze.

