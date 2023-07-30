Barn fire

Fire destroyed a steel barn on Bronco Road in Punta Gorda Saturday evening.

 CHARLOTTE COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA — A steel barn was destroyed by fire Saturday evening.

Six units responded to the fire on the 5700 block of Bronco Road near Bermont Road, according to a Charlotte County Public Safety social media post.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments