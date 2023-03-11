A first responder places a large blower in front of the burned unit to dissipate smoke. The doors to other apartments in the building were left open and ventilated. Each was checked with meters to make sure the air was safe for residents to return.
Marypat Newsham, left, who lives in a building across from where the fire occurred, and Donna Papkin, who lives in the apartment next to the one destroyed by the blaze, said they would help their neighbor when she returned home. First responders placed a large blower outside Papkin's door to clear her unit of smoke and checked it for air quality before she could return.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS first responders leave the apartment after battling a kitchen fire which destroyed one of six units in the building on Aaron Street, near Gertrude in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Marypat Newsham, who lives in a building across from where the fire occurred, talks with first responders. Battalion Chief Chris Mott, wearing the gold helmet, was in charge of the operation.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Gertrude Street was blocked off Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out in a unit whose address is Aaron Street. First responders brought hoses to the building tucked behind those fronting Gertrude.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
