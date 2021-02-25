A trailer in the Shell Creek RV Resort & Marina in east Charlotte County was completely destroyed by fire on Thursday afternoon.
The fire started at the trailer at 35711 Washington Loop Road, and engulfed the home. The resident, an older male, was asleep at home when the fire started, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
On the scene at 35711 Washington Loop Road. One trailer was completely engulfed in flames, and the one next to it subsequently caught fire. @CharlotteSunFla pic.twitter.com/dJlIZEmG7B— Anna Bryson (@AnnaBryson18) February 25, 2021
He is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Two trailers nearby were heavily damaged, but the residents were not home. Another two trailers had minor damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by a state fire marshal.
