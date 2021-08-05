Two firefighters adjust lines after putting out a fire that destroyed a manufactured home in Eagle Point mobile home park. Firefighters from Punta Gorda fought the fire with assistance from Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
A vintage manufactured home was gutted by an unexplained fire Thursday evening in Eagle Point Park on Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda.
The residents were not home at the time, Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs said. Firefighters and animal welfare workers were trying to determine if the family's pet dogs had survived the fire.
Neighbors called in the fire at 4:17 p.m., Briggs said, and it was extinguished by 5:15 p.m. The interior of the building was destroyed, he said, and Red Cross was on hand to provide the family members interim shelter.
No cause has been determined, Briggs said, and Punta Gorda Fire Department will work with the state Fire Marshal's office to investigate.
Three engines responded and crews from Charlotte County Fire & EMS assisted.
Police diverted traffic heading north on Burnt Store Road at Royal Poinciania. Going south, they blocked traffic shortly after the intersection with U.S. 41. This allowed the fire department to run water lines across Burnt Store Road to the fire on Second Street in the park.
