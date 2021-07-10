Fire kills six cats, destroys family's home

PORT CHARLOTTE — An early morning fire Saturday killed six cats and left a family of five without a home in the 21000 block of Midway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
Of the family's three children, one was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.
"One child was transported to a local hospital but it was as a precaution," Dunn said. "Everybody else were refusals (for medical care)."
The family had seven cats, but only one survived the fire.
The fire occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Dunn said the house is no longer livable and the American Red Cross has been called in to help the family find housing.
"The fire got in several rooms and up in the attic," Dunn said. "As far as the cause of the fire, that is undetermined. The state fire marshal has been called in to do an investigation on that."
To help the American Red Cross, call 941-629-4345 or donate online at www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.
