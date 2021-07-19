Gas leak

Charlotte County Fire & EMS officials responded to a reported gas leak Monday morning near The Grill at 1951 in Port Charlotte.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY FIRE & EMS

Charlotte County Fire & EMS officials, along with law enforcement, responded to The Grill at 1951 in Port Charlotte just after 8 a.m. Monday for a report of a strong smell of gas.

"We used meters to determine how much gas was lingering outside the building and what the level was inside the restaurant and adjoining businesses," according to Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Fire & EMS. "Once the gas was off, the gas began to dissipate naturally. We also gave ventilation an assist with the use of a fan. TECO Gas responded to test the restaurant and natural gas system."

The parking lot area was closed off until about 10 a.m. when officials cleared the scene. 

