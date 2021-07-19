Charlotte County Fire & EMS officials, along with law enforcement, responded to The Grill at 1951 in Port Charlotte just after 8 a.m. Monday for a report of a strong smell of gas.
"We used meters to determine how much gas was lingering outside the building and what the level was inside the restaurant and adjoining businesses," according to Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Fire & EMS. "Once the gas was off, the gas began to dissipate naturally. We also gave ventilation an assist with the use of a fan. TECO Gas responded to test the restaurant and natural gas system."
The parking lot area was closed off until about 10 a.m. when officials cleared the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.