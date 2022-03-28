A massive wildfire took place in 2013 in South Punta Gorda. The county had been in an extreme risk for wildfires the last several weeks, but that danger has lessened, authorities stated. Still, it remains a high-risk area.
PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County's fire danger dropped noticeably from Sunday to Monday, but high temperatures and low humidity still present risks.
The Florida Forestry Service updates the statewide Fire Danger Index with maps daily, indicating which counties are likeliest to face fires.
On Sunday, Charlotte County was in the "extreme" risk category at the highest end of the fire danger scale; by Monday, Charlotte County has dialed down to "high" risk.
Nearby Lee County remains at "very high risk," while DeSoto and Sarasota counties have dropped to "moderate risk."
A ranger with the Forestry Service spoke withThe Daily Sun earlier in March about the factors that go into the Fire Danger Index, including temperature of the day, wind speed and dispersion.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service's Ruskin station advised that a low humidity system is anticipated to move through the area in the middle of the week. The exact form this system will take is not yet confirmed, they added.
Local residents are advised to be on the lookout for fire risks near their home, such as accumulated leaves or wood debris. Those planning to do controlled burns are also asked to check in with their local Forestry Service river district.
