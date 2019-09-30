Charlotte County Fire & EMS Station 1 will be lit up red during evenings this week to honor fallen firefighters.

“Every year at the beginning of October, fire services take time to do two things,” Chief Bill Van Helden said in a press release. “First to promote fire prevention during fire prevention week and the second is to remember and honor our brothers and sisters who have made the supreme sacrifice.”

Fire stations and landmarks around the country will be lighting up their stations through Sunday in solidarity with the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation and the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Weekend.

“Every community across America has seen a loss of life of those in the fire service,” Van Helden said. “Please help us honor their memory as we participate in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters out of respect for the fallen and their families.”

To learn more about the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, visit www.firehero.org.

